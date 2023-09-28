Summit Global Investments Decreases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Credicorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 197,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

BAP stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

