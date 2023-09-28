Summit Global Investments Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Herc were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 51.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Herc

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.