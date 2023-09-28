Summit Global Investments Has $1.58 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,354,000 after buying an additional 2,780,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

AMH opened at $33.90 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

