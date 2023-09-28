Summit Global Investments Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Newmont Trading Down 5.4 %

NEM stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

