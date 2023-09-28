Summit Global Investments Has $13.46 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

