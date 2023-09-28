Summit Global Investments Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

