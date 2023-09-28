Summit Global Investments Purchases 2,231 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

