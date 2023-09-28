Summit Global Investments Purchases 5,033 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,007 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

