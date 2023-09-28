Summit Global Investments Purchases 7,650 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,072 shares of company stock worth $1,133,864. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

