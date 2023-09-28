Summit Global Investments Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,430,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,443 shares of company stock worth $2,702,042 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.