Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
The company has a market cap of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
