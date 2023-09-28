Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.99 million. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,021 shares of company stock worth $2,470,417 in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

