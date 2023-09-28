Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $446.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.10 and its 200 day moving average is $419.40. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $471.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.