Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $63.40 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $63.40 million and $959,852.54 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,751.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00878532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00119218 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015684 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

