TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 4.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 1,186,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,137,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 12.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.03.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

