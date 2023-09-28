TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

