TAP Consulting LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.