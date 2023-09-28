TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,046,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $112.01. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

