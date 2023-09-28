TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.20. 678,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

