TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 278,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

