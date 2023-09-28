TAP Consulting LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

