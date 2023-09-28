TAP Consulting LLC Sells 11,711 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 366,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

