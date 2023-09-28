TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 5.32% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.0703 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

