TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,407,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,425 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

