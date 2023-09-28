TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

