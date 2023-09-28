TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

