TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.0 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.