Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 64,577 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

