Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 125,875 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

