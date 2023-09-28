Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 20,897 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.