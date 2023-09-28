Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,308,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.12. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.85 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

