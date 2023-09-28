Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 29.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,496,464. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $445.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.17. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

