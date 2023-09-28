Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

