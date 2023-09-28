Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.83 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $446.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

