Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.21 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after buying an additional 162,592 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

XEL opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

