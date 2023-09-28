Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of American International Group worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

