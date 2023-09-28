Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.95 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $481.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.86 and a 200 day moving average of $479.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $524.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

