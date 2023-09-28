Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.25 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $392.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.91.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

