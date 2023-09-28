Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.28 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 86.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,806.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,918.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

