Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after buying an additional 337,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $272.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day moving average of $284.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

