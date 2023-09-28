Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 115,327 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

