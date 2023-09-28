Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,250 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

