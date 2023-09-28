Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,323 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $408.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

