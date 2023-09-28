Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.76 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

