Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,505 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $700.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.58 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

