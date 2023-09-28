Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

