Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 70.6% in September

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TETE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

