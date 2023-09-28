TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $799.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. TechTarget has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $68.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TechTarget by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in TechTarget by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

