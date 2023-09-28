Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Teck Resources worth $55,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

