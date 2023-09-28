Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 5,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

