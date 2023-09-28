Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 5,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tempest Therapeutics
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.